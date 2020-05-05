Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases at all locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that starting Wednesday, May 6th, the company will limit meat purchases at all locations.

In a statement, Hy-Vee says the company is working with industry leaders to be prepared for any possible fluctuations in the product.

Each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork, and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations.

“At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores, but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department,” the statement says.