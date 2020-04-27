Humane Society announces curbside adoptions thanks to phase one of reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Mayor Ken McClure announced last week that businesses labeled non-essential can now od curbside and online orders.

This news brought joy to the Humane Society of Southwest, Missouri. The Humane Society had to stop adoptions on March 24th and have been struggling financially ever since.

Now, they are offering curbside adoptions.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

According to Humane Society Director of Development Karen Fotuch, this will be the process to do a curbside adoption:

Go online, find three animals you want to adopt

Send them your list

Schedule your adoption appointment

They will bring animals out to you or show you then animals at their outdoor patio in the back of the building

“We’re really excited to just roll that process out so we can start finding homes, permanent homes for our animals here,” says Foutch.

They are asking for donations online. For more on how to donate, click here.