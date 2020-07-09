How often should you wash your mask?

Cloth face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend cloth face coverings should be washed after each use.

Here are some ways to clean your mask:

You can include your mask with your regular laundry. Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water settings.

You can also wash it by hand!

Prepare a bleach solution by mixing:

5 tablespoons of household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of room temperature water.

Soak the mask in the solution for 5 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with cool water.

Make sure to completely dry your mask after washing.

You can use the highest heat setting and leave it in your dryer until dry or air dry it in direct sunlight.