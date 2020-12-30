How do you plan to spend your stimulus check?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – $600 stimulus checks could arrive in your bank account or mailbox any day now. But, how do Missourians plan to spend that money? Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov took to the streets of Springfield to ask people what their plans will be once they get their relief pay.

Whether it’s $600 or $2,000, if Congress comes to an agreement, people are ready for some financial relief.

“Cell phone was saying ‘you could get your pay as early as tonight,” Al Baum said. “And then later on it said as early as the week of Jan. 4. So we don’t really know. We’re just waiting for them to come I guess.”

Baum receives disability benefits every month. He says he’ll put the extra $600 toward moving expenses.

“I’m going to go out on my own for the first time in my life and I’m 58 years old,” Baum said. “Considering Social Security is less than $800 a month, you can see that it’s a major help.”

Leah Blaine, a resident in Springfield, plans to use the money to pay bills.

“We own a barbershop and we were shut down for quite a while this year, so just trying to catch back up,” Blaine said.

Blaine owns Wedgewood Barber Shop on South Campbell.

“It just helps since we had to shut down and then we had to operate at reduced capacity,” Blaine said. “So it helps make up for some of those changes.”

John works as a security guard, and he also plans to spend his stimulus money on bills.

“I’m on a fixed income so it’ll help,” John said. “My work has slowed down. Places are closing down that we would be working at.”

Considering his situation, he says he’ll take any help he can get. Even if it’s not $2,000.

“Some people are greedy,” John said. “They don’t want to get out and hustle.”

Philip Butler disagrees.

“American citizens need help,” Butler said. “I mean there are a lot of people that are homeless now because of this. There are a lot of people that lost their houses, they’ve lost their cars, in addition to their jobs. That logic of what the government is doing is wrong.”

Other people Chasanov spoke with say they plan to donate the money.

The check should hit your bank account at any time, but the cash won’t be available until Monday, January 4, 2021.