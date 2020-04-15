Housing markets take precautions when showing homes for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The pandemic changed the way the housing market shows homes for sale.

There are currently no open houses, but people are still showing homes. April Pettyjohn and her family from Ozark were selling and looking to buy.

“We listed kind of right before everything started to escalate with the coronavirus,” Pettyjohn said. “We sold within about two weeks, just a little over two weeks.”

Wayne Fredrick, with Remax House of Brokers, says the housing market is moving along in Southwest Missouri.

“We are very lucky in the midwest that we have been able to continue at some level with the real estate market,” said Fredrick. “There are some states, not a lot but there are some states that have had real estate completely shutdown.”

Virtual tours are now trending, even more, these days, but most buyers want to personally inspect a home.

“We are asking sellers to leave cabinet doors open, closet doors open things like that so buyers would have to go in and touch things and open it,” Fredrick said.

Those showing and inspecting the home for sale are required to wear gloves, masks and even booties to be safe.

As for April Pettyjohn and her family, they went under contract and put an offer on a home. She says they need a bigger home for a bigger family.

Frederick added that a lot of contracts are even being done over Zoom.