Hospital sets up grocery store for its employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A healthcare provider has created a grocery store inside the hospital for its employees.

The nurses and doctors working at Mercy will better avoid going out in public during the stay-at-home order.

“So we provided this grocery store out of convenience for our coworkers and service to our coworkers but also to support our shelter in place,” said Brent Hubbard, CEO of Mercy Hospital & Springfield Communities. “Duties as an employer and so our coworkers don’t have to go to the grocery store as often to pick up those essential items and so they can take their items straight home from work to their families.”

A few of the groceries offered are eggs, milk and bread.

“The essential items that you typically think that you need on a daily basis,” Hubbard said. “We’re also providing toilet paper that one has been such a big need across the country.”

Jennifer Murray, the director of Nursing for Women and Children Services, says she is happy Mercy is working to provide for it’s employees.

“You know, Mercy is really trying to help us coworkers out,” Murray said. “You know we’re working long hours trying to stay prepared for covid and to take care of the patients that we have in the hospital and I’m just so thrilled that Mercy has recognized that this is a need. Even though we’re essential coworkers and we have to be at our jobs, it’s so nice to not have to go out into public places.”

Hubbard says Mercy just wants to protect and help its employees out.

“Through this COVID-19 pandemic, our coworkers are under a lot of stress and are working a lot of hours in order to take care of our communities and we saw this grocery store as an opportunity to support our coworkers.” Hubbard said.

Mercy, according to Hubbard, has already provided over 2,000 orders and over 15,000 pounds of food and supplies to its employees through this store.