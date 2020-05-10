Horse parade brings joy to Fremont Senior Living Community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents at the Fremont Senior Living Community had some special visitors this afternoon.

Horses from 7S Miniature Horse Farm trotted by today, hoping to bring some unexpected fun to the residents who have been sheltering in place.

And the surprises don’t stop there.

Tomorrow afternoon, friends and family of the residents will be throwing a parade.

They’ll be decorating their cars and holding up signs to wish all of the moms at the Fremont Senior Living Community a happy Mother’s Day.