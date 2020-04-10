Hollister school district addresses virtual learning and testing during pandemic

HOLLISTER, Mo.– Many students and parents are asking questions as they navigate the changes COVID-19 has brought to the school year. The main one being “what about my grades?”

Hollister School District says that grades will not be taken while the kids are learning from home, but they will be completion grades only.

This means the student’s grade for the fourth quarter will either be complete or incomplete.

Teachers and the administration are sharing digital learning tools with students and their parents to make sure they are getting the support they need.

Hollister schools have distributed Chromebooks and other devices to about 85 percent of their students so that they can complete their schoolwork online from home.

Sandy Leech, Assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Hollister School District, says there’s a lot of good reasons why they’re only grading based on completion.

Leech says, “It’s not fair to penalize students if they’re not able to do the same type of learning as they would while they’re here in school. That presents an equity and access issue, so we’re not going to penalize students. We’re going to track who completes the work, and there’s a couple of reasons for that. We need to track who completes that work because we want to make sure for students who are not able to or can’t, that we follow up with them in some way. Either through summer school or remediation at the beginning of next year. We need to know who does and doesn’t do it.”

Hollister schools are also offering learning packets for families who may not have wifi to continue learning online. Parents can pick them up from the school, or they can contact the administration to get them sent directly to their home.