Hillbilly Smokers give free pulled pork out at Farm 2 Counter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cars were backed up this afternoon, April 10, as people lined up at Farm 2 Counter for free pulled pork from Springfield’s very own Hillbilly Smokers.

Two local strangers turned friends are partnering to give away free smoked pork to families in need.

We spoke to some people who got there a few hours early just to make sure they didn’t miss out.

“With hard times and stuff right now, I’m an out of work truck driver right now, due to the medical, just tough times,” Vernon Woodruff said. “So we’re just trying to take advantage of what we can.”

“I think it’s good for the community, to help people out that ain’t got no jobs,” Anthony Hubbard said.

The Hillbilly Smokers will be handing out free pulled pork again next Friday, April 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.