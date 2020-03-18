HERE’S A LIST OF LOCAL PLACES STILL OPEN RIGHT NOW

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On March 16, 2020, the City of Springfield issued an ordinance prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more people. The next day, the City amended that ordinance and lowered that number of people to 10.
Springfield also put a temporary halt on dine-in restaurant visits until April 1, 2020.
While other communities in the Ozarks aren’t necessarily passing ordinances, large public gatherings are still being discouraged by civic leaders.
Here’s a list of local businesses that remain open in some capacity:
Restaurants:
- Panera
- Drive-thru, carryout, online orders, and delivery
- Fire and Ice
- Will be doing carryout and curbside pick-up, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Whole Hog Cafe (Springfield)
- Glenstone and Sunshine locations are both offering curbside pick-up and delivery
- Glenstone location has an open drive-thru
- Jose Locos Steak & Grill
- Offer to-go service and will be open normal hours.
- Bambinos Cafe
- Both locations offering curbside pick-up and delivery
- Does Eat Place
- Offering carry out orders.
- King’s Asian Chef
- Offering delivery, curbside pick-up, and drive-thru
- George’s Family Restaurant
- Offering carry-out and car-side delivery
- Houlihan’s
- Curbside delivery available at all locations
- Aviary Cafe
- Farmers Park location is still open for carryout, to-go, online orders and delivery
- Grad School
- Offering take-out
- Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes
- Sunshine location only
- Drive-thru is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Black Market Smokehouse
- Offering pick-up and delivery
- 4 x 4 Brewing
- Offering curbside and drive-thru
- 5 Spice
- Offering delivery, curbside, and drive-thru
- Antojos Tacos y Mas
- Offering delivery
- Archie’s Italian Eatery
- Offering delivery, curbside, and drive-thru
- Architect Coffee
- Offering inside pick-up
- Arris Pizza
- Offering curbside, drive-thru and inside pick-up
- B2 Cafe
- Offering delivery, curbside, and drive-thru
- Bair’s Sports Grill
- Only offering delivery
- Bawi’s Korean BBQ
- Offering delivery and inside pick-up
- Big Al’s (Nixa)
- Only offering restaurant delivery
- Big Whiskey’s
- Offering delivery, curbside pick-up, and drive-thru
- Bricktown Brewery
- Offering delivery, curbside pick-ups, drive-thru and inside pick-up
- Brown Derby Deli
- Offering delivery, curbside pick up, and drive-thru
- Cafe Basilico
- Only offering inside pick-up
- Catrina’s
- Offering restaurant delivery, curbside pick-up and operating a drive-thru
- Cashew Station
- Drive-thru and curbside available
- Cellar + Plate
- Curbside service available
- Cesar’s Old Mexico
- Inside pick-up orders available
- Cherry Picker’s
- Inside pick-up orders available
- Chick-Fil-A
- Delivery through DoorDash and curbside service available
- Cracker Barrel
- Delivery and carryout; must order online
- Hooters
- Offering to -go orders only from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
- Steak n Shake
- Drive-thru at all five Springfield locations (carry out only at St Louis Street restaurant). Phone & online ordering available.
- Hardee’s
- drive-thru and carryout only at East and West Battlefield, East Chestnut Expressway and North Glenstone locations
- First Watch
- Offering curbside pick-up and to-go orders.
- Firehouse Subs
- Offering delivery through third-party services, drive-thru and inside pick-up
- Fuddrucker’s
- Open for carry-out orders from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Los Cabos Grill and Cantina (Springfield)
- Open for take-out, delivery through DoorDash, and curbside pick up.
- McDonald’s
- Most are open for drive-thru, carry out and McDelivery (through DoorDash and UberEats)
Grocery stores:
- Eagle Stop
- Hiring at all 50 locations!
- Offering free coffee or fountain drinks to all healthcare workers.
- Starting March 31, 2020, they are offering $1 pizza slices! Tuesdays & Thursdays only.
Pet stores:
- Pet Wants
- FREE Delivery in Springfield with $15 minimum purchase
- FREE Delivery in Nixa & Ozark with $20 minimum purchase
- Delivery outside of Springfield in Greene County there is an additional $5 charge for delivery
Recreation:
- Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield open for people coming to exercise
- Physical activities are an exception to Greene County stay-at-home order.