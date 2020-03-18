HERE’S A LIST OF LOCAL PLACES STILL OPEN RIGHT NOW

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On March 16, 2020, the City of Springfield issued an ordinance prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more people. The next day, the City amended that ordinance and lowered that number of people to 10.

Springfield also put a temporary halt on dine-in restaurant visits until April 1, 2020.

While other communities in the Ozarks aren’t necessarily passing ordinances, large public gatherings are still being discouraged by civic leaders.

Here’s a list of local businesses that remain open in some capacity:

Restaurants:

Panera Drive-thru, carryout, online orders, and delivery

Fire and Ice Will be doing carryout and curbside pick-up, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Whole Hog Cafe (Springfield) Glenstone and Sunshine locations are both offering curbside pick-up and delivery Glenstone location has an open drive-thru

Jose Locos Steak & Grill Offer to-go service and will be open normal hours.

Bambinos Cafe Both locations offering curbside pick-up and delivery

Does Eat Place Offering carry out orders.

King’s Asian Chef Offering delivery, curbside pick-up, and drive-thru

George’s Family Restaurant Offering carry-out and car-side delivery

Houlihan’s Curbside delivery available at all locations

Aviary Cafe Farmers Park location is still open for carryout, to-go, online orders and delivery

Grad School Offering take-out

Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes Sunshine location only Drive-thru is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Black Market Smokehouse Offering pick-up and delivery

4 x 4 Brewing Offering curbside and drive-thru

5 Spice Offering delivery, curbside, and drive-thru

Antojos Tacos y Mas Offering delivery

Archie’s Italian Eatery Offering delivery, curbside, and drive-thru

Architect Coffee Offering inside pick-up

Arris Pizza Offering curbside, drive-thru and inside pick-up

B2 Cafe Offering delivery, curbside, and drive-thru

Bair’s Sports Grill Only offering delivery

Bawi’s Korean BBQ Offering delivery and inside pick-up

Big Al’s (Nixa) Only offering restaurant delivery

Big Whiskey’s Offering delivery, curbside pick-up, and drive-thru

Bricktown Brewery Offering delivery, curbside pick-ups, drive-thru and inside pick-up

Brown Derby Deli Offering delivery, curbside pick up, and drive-thru

Cafe Basilico Only offering inside pick-up

Catrina’s Offering restaurant delivery, curbside pick-up and operating a drive-thru

Cashew Station Drive-thru and curbside available

Cellar + Plate Curbside service available

Cesar’s Old Mexico Inside pick-up orders available

Cherry Picker’s Inside pick-up orders available

Chick-Fil-A Delivery through DoorDash and curbside service available

Cracker Barrel Delivery and carryout; must order online

Hooters Offering to -go orders only from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Steak n Shake Drive-thru at all five Springfield locations (carry out only at St Louis Street restaurant). Phone & online ordering available.



Hardee’s drive-thru and carryout only at East and West Battlefield, East Chestnut Expressway and North Glenstone locations

First Watch Offering curbside pick-up and to-go orders.

Firehouse Subs Offering delivery through third-party services, drive-thru and inside pick-up

Fuddrucker’s Open for carry-out orders from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Los Cabos Grill and Cantina (Springfield) Open for take-out, delivery through DoorDash, and curbside pick up.

McDonald’s Most are open for drive-thru, carry out and McDelivery (through DoorDash and UberEats)



Grocery stores:

Eagle Stop Hiring at all 50 locations! Offering free coffee or fountain drinks to all healthcare workers. Starting March 31, 2020, they are offering $1 pizza slices! Tuesdays & Thursdays only.



Pet stores:

Pet Wants FREE Delivery in Springfield with $15 minimum purchase FREE Delivery in Nixa & Ozark with $20 minimum purchase Delivery outside of Springfield in Greene County there is an additional $5 charge for delivery



Recreation: