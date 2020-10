CALIFORNIA (CBS SPORTS) -- A second big-name golfer has pulled out of this weekend's Zozo Championship after being directly affected by COVID-19, as Adam Scott, the 15th-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings, withdrew from the field Wednesday after testing positive for the virus. Scott is the second top-15 golfer to withdraw from the event at Sherwood County Club in California, joining Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world who is still recovering after testing positive ahead of last week's CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

"While it's difficult news to receive - as I really looked forward to playing this week - my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall," said Scott in a statement.