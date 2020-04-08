Healthcare worker in Cedar County tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Two healthcare workers in Cedar County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first is a member of the medical staff at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital, and the second is a health care provider at a Mercy Clinic in El Dorado Springs.

They are self quarantined, and the Cedar County Health Department has notified everyone who was potentially exposed.

The clinic says it will notify all employees and patients who had direct contact with the provider.

The Cedar County Health Department will also be contacting all of the clinic’s patients who meet the exposure timeline.

