SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the new month of March begins, a mass vaccination clinic and a hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit are now both closed in Springfield.

The focus now shifts to more targeted vaccination clinics.

Health leaders at CoxHealth said this week marks a milestone in the area’s COVID-19 journey as they once again closed the hospital’s dedicated COVID unit.

“It’s a great time to celebrate the closure of that, but again, we celebrated the closure of it last spring and we had to reopen it,” said Amanda Hedgpeth, CoxHealth President of Springfield hospitals. “I think for us it’s just a reminder to stay diligent so that we can ensure it stays closed.”

CoxHealth has opened appointments for those who are immunocompromised to receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Springfield-Greene County’s mass vaccination clinic on Battlefield Road is no longer open.

“We were no longer seeing the demand that justified that large space,” said Aaron Schekorra with the health department. “We decided to use our staffing resources to shift back to our outreach clinic model.”

One of those vaccination clinics happened at Central High School on Tuesday.

Health leaders are hoping $50 gift cards can encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We’ve heard from some parents, especially doing a clinic with SPS, that maybe their child is a little afraid to get shots, their teenager is just really not wanting to do it,” said Schekorra. “That incentive of a $50 gift card for each dose, they have the potential to get a $100 worth of gift cards, can be a motiving factor that parents can use to push their child to get vaccinated.”

More vaccine clinics are scheduled for this week.