Health leaders release number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield hospital leaders have released current numbers regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick of Mercy Springfield tweeted 337 co-workers are currently quarantined.
CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that people who are not vaccinated are dying from the virus.
Joel E. Barber C-5 announced its school closure due to COVID-19. All district activities, including games, practices, and tournaments will be canceled during the closure.
According to the COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 52% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting a 29% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.
For more information on eligibility and to book a vaccination appointment, click here or call 417-874-1211.