Health leaders release number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield hospital leaders have released current numbers regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick of Mercy Springfield tweeted 337 co-workers are currently quarantined.

107 COVID+ @MercySGF. 21 non-infectious. 337 co-workers quarantined. The system is strained from the clinics, to the ED and the floors. No department is untouched. We can’t close down. We can’t go remote. We show up for our community. Show up for us. https://t.co/E1SPXhE8us — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) January 18, 2022

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that people who are not vaccinated are dying from the virus.

165 Covid+ patients (26 admitted asymptomatic) 41.32% 7 day rolling symptomatic positivity rate, 47.08% yesterday. 702 positive test results yesterday, compared to delta single day high 183. 873 deaths, 46 in January, 2.5/per day.



Unvaccinated patients are dying. pic.twitter.com/OoOCJLqktC — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) January 18, 2022

Joel E. Barber C-5 announced its school closure due to COVID-19. All district activities, including games, practices, and tournaments will be canceled during the closure.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 52% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting a 29% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in Springfield-Greene County with a 29% increase in cases over the last 7 days. Help Slow The Surge and find testing opportunities near you at https://t.co/qwm7qk5fks. pic.twitter.com/hOjgtceP51 — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) January 18, 2022

