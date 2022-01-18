Health leaders release number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Springfield

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield hospital leaders have released current numbers regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick of Mercy Springfield tweeted 337 co-workers are currently quarantined.

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted that people who are not vaccinated are dying from the virus.

Joel E. Barber C-5 announced its school closure due to COVID-19. All district activities, including games, practices, and tournaments will be canceled during the closure.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 52% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting a 29% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

For more information on eligibility and to book a vaccination appointment, click here or call 417-874-1211.

