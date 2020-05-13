Health insurance company lays off nearly 200 Kansas City area workers

(Missourinet)– TriWest Healthcare Alliance has informed the state of Missouri that it has furloughed 191 workers in the Kansas City metro area. The Phoenix-based company manages civilian healthcare benefits under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cutbacks began on April 20 and include a variety of positions, mostly customer service representatives. The company says it anticipates the layoffs to be temporary.

In a letter to the state, TriWest cites the coronavirus outbreak as the reason for the decisions.

It says the affected employees are not represented by a union.

