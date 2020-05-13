Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Health insurance company lays off nearly 200 Kansas City area workers

Coronavirus

by: Alisa Nelson, Missourinet

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 4)

(Missourinet)– TriWest Healthcare Alliance has informed the state of Missouri that it has furloughed 191 workers in the Kansas City metro area. The Phoenix-based company manages civilian healthcare benefits under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The cutbacks began on April 20 and include a variety of positions, mostly customer service representatives. The company says it anticipates the layoffs to be temporary.

In a letter to the state, TriWest cites the coronavirus outbreak as the reason for the decisions.

It says the affected employees are not represented by a union.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now