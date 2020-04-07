Health experts weigh in on how to grocery shop safely

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Health experts encourage you to limit the number of trips you take to the grocery store.

“Always come up with a plan before you leave home, be prepared,” said Cox Health Registered Nurse Cindy Edwards.

Edwards encourages you to keep hand sanitizer and wipes in your car.

“I have noticed that in some of the grocery stores they might not have wipes anymore,” said Edwards. “You want to bring a wipe with you to wash down that cart if you’re going to use it.”

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings.

“I do recommend that if you’re going to wear that mask to do a little bit of studying on the proper way of placing the mask on and taking it off and washing it,” said Edwards.

Edwards says to practice social distancing once you’re inside the store.

“This cloth mask is not going to want to stop you from wanting to be six feet away from people,” said Edwards. “You’re still going to want to keep that social distancing with that mask on.”

She says to only touch items you plan on purchasing.

“Think about the steps you’re taking and everything you’re touching is important right now,” said Edwards.

Edwards says it’s a good idea to use hand sanitizer before getting back into your car, touching your items or steering wheel.

“If you take your groceries home you can clean those non-porous surfaces and outside of cans,” said Edwards. “If you’re buying boxes you can set them aside and maybe not use them for a couple of days.”

Dr. VanWingen is a family physician in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He filmed a 13-minute video that has now been viewed more than 23 million times since he posted it on YouTube on March 24.

Dr. VanWingen suggests when you bring your groceries in to divide your countertop into sterile and non-sterile sides.

He says to wipe everything off from milk jugs to canned goods.