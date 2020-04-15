Health experts offer ways to navigate postpartum depression during an outbreak

Adjusting to parenthood can be challenging enough under normal circumstances.

“Breastfeeding is not easy, feeding your infant if you choose not to breastfeed with a bottle, that’s not easy either,” said Pediatrician Dr. Laura Waters.

Waters says parenthood can be even harder during a global pandemic.

“It’s a very stressful time and now adding on coronavirus that definitely amplifies it a lot more,” said Waters.

Waters say the added stress can increase the chances of developing postpartum depression.

“One of the biggest things that I usually tell my moms whenever they are experiencing baby blues or postpartum depression is to actually get out and be with people,” said Waters.

Unfortunately, Waters says most of those opportunities aren’t available under the stay-at-home order.

But says there are other ways to help.

“I encourage my moms to talk with their partners and other family members about their symptoms, so they can check in on them,” said Waters.

Kimberly Costello of the Doula Foundation says her organization exists to help families in need.

“They are already have these situations that they’re working through and it is very traumatic,” said Costello.

Costello says the group now offers virtual support 24/7.

“We are very essential in answering calls of stress and anxiety, what to expect at the hospital, what to expect when I bring my newborn home,” said Costello.

She says the services are free and available to anyone who needs them.

“We want our medical professionals and our hospitals focusing on the virus and focusing on helping those in need with the virus,” said Costello.

Costello says the goal is to ensure no mother has to go through this alone.

Registration is required for each class, please email patricia@doulafoundation.org or complete this online registration form https://forms.gle/9pxjuDBt7B3anZTS7.