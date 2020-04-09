Health Director asks people not to travel or gather for religious weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, Clay Goddard, warns about not gathering in groups and not traveling during religious weekend.

As Easter approaches Goddard asks for people to hold off gatherings for Easter dinner.

“This is an important tradition in my family, but we shouldn’t be getting together right now,” Goddard said. “You’re going to get tired of me saying this, I know, but we have to stay the course.”

Goddard said his team has also discovered a trend with the last 18 positive cases, they were all due to travel after March 16.

March 16 is the day city officials declared a state of emergency.

He said this was a mix of both domestic and international travel.

In total, 30% of Greene Counties COVID-19 cases have been travelers. But if you add cases that were in contact with travelers it increases to 81%.

“This is not the time for leisure travel or travel of any kind,” Goddard said. “We are asking that you wait to go see your family that does not live here. We ask that you take this seriously and do not risk bringing any more of this disease back to our community. This is not only a personal responsibility, but it is your responsibility to protect this community that we all share.”

