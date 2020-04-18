Health department talks about work to be done to overcome COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local health leaders say there are signs of hope, but still work to be done in the Ozarks to overcome COVID-19.

Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard addressed the public today, and says one of the 7 seven new cases in Greene County possibly exposed coworkers to the COVID-19.

“Now 65 of that patients coworkers are under quarantine order,” said Goddard. “13 of those are symptomatic and have been referred to testing. This very well could be our next round of positive cases.”

The Health Dept. is not releasing that business out of privacy to those affected, and says there is no threat to the public. The progess we’re seeing is encouraging, with 45 of the 88 cases recovered. To be considered “recovered” Goddard says you must fall under the CDC designation which is:

Three days without respiratory symptoms

Seven days since the start of the illness

No fever, without the use of fever suppressants

“And then we consider you medically recovered,” Goddard said. “It’s not perfect. In the perfect world, we would have two consecutive negative tests, and we’re probably headed that direction eventually when we have plenty of testing supplies.”