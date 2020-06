SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Greene County Health Department says there is a potential community exposure to COVID-19.

Before being diagnosed, the individual worked at La Hacienda on South Glenstone on Tuesday, June 16, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The individual developed symptoms while they were working, and was masked the entirety of their shift.

The health department says those at this place during the specified time are at low risk but should monitor their symptoms.