Health department reports 11 positive cases of COVID-19 at Rogers nursing home

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Rogers as of Wednesday.

The ADH reports six residents and five workers have tested positive for the virus at Rogers Health & Rehab.

In Fayetteville, one case in a resident has been confirmed at Springhouse Assisted Living Facility., and, in Centerton, a single case in a resident was confirmed at Apple Creek Health & Rehab.

Seven nursing home residents have die in Arkansas due to the coronavirus.

For the full list of affected nursing homes in Arkansas, see below (note: numbers current as of Wednesday, April 15):

Nursing Homes:

Total Expired Residents: 7

Briarwood – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 38

Positive HCW: 16

Villages of General Baptist West – Pine Bluff, AR

Positive Residents: 2

Positive HCW: 2

Lakes of Maumelle – Maumelle, AR

Positive Residents: 3

Positive HCW: 4

Apple Creek H&R – Centerton, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Waters of White Hall – White Hall, AR

Positive Residents: 17

Positive HCW: 14

Greene Acres NH – Paragould, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Newton County Nursing Home – Jasper, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 2

Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab – Walnut Ridge, AR

Positive Residents: 10

Positive HCW: 3

Willow Bend Healthcare and Rehabilitation – Marion, AR

Positive Residents: 16

Positive HCW: 16

Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab – Clinton, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Springhouse Assisted Living Facility – Fayetteville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Legacy Heights Nursing and Rehab – Russellville, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Conway Healthcare and Rehab – Conway, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 8

Salem Place Nursing and Rehab – Conway, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 5

Community Compassion Center Jonesboro – Jonesboro, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 3

Allay Health N&R – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 3

The Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade – Paragould, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Rogers Health & Rehab – Rogers, AR

Positive Residents: 6

Positive HCW: 5

Meadowview H&R – Huntsville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Parkway Heights Village – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 0

Positive HCW: 1

Encore Healthcare & Rehab at West Little Rock – Little Rock, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

West Memphis Care & Rehab – West Memphis, AR

Positive Residents: 13

Positive HCW: 2

Encompass Rehab/LTC – Jonesboro, AR

Positive HCW: 2

Indian Rock Village – Fairfield Bay, AR

Positive HCW: 1

Springs of Mine Creek – Nashville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Community Compassion Center – Batesville, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Positive HCW: 0

Rector Nursing & Rehab – Rector, AR

Positive Residents: 1

Oakdale Nursing Facility – Judsonia, AR

Positive HCW: 0