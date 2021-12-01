Health Department: Here’s what you should do if you test positive for COVID-19 at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says COVID-19 case numbers are rising. Health officials say testing is an important step in preventing transmissions, and many people are now using at-home tests. Health officials are sharing advice on what to do after you get at-home results.

If you test positive for COVID-19

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says if you receive a positive COVID-19 test result from an at-home test, you should isolate to make sure the virus doesn’t spread. This isolation should last ten days from when you first began experiencing symptoms, whether you are vaccinated or not. If close contacts or people you live with are not fully vaccinated, they should quarantine as well.

Call the Health Department COVID-19 Call Center at (417) 874-1211 for further guidance and to help identify possible exposures.

If you test negative for COVID-19

The health department says at-home tests can produce false negatives. If you think your negative result may be incorrect, contact your doctor or the Health Department to see if you need another test.

If you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the Health Department advises you to stay home or seek medical attention. If you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, health officials recommend getting a test from the health department or your doctor if you have symptoms.

The Health Department also points out if you have symptoms, they could be from another illness such as the flu, in which case you should still stay home, or seek medical attention if needed.

Common COVID-19 symptoms

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

COVID-19 numbers in Springfield and Greene County

Earlier this week, CoxHealth reopened its COVID-19 ward in Springfield. Leaders from both CoxHealth and Mercy are expressing concern on social media about rising case numbers.

A 200% rise in monoclonal antibody infusions in 3 weeks. The bad news- a worrisome trajectory of new cases. The good news-those who seek mAB shortly after Covid +, materially reduce risk of hospitalization. If you have a recent + test, check with your doctor or telemed ASAP. pic.twitter.com/03etGzkJW0 — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) December 1, 2021

45 COVID+ @MercySGF. 10 non-infectious. Highest census since 9/1. We anticipate this will continue to climb but won’t know exactly how high for a few more days while we work through our models. No need for alarm, just preparation and precaution. https://t.co/FFmbNyMoxc — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) December 1, 2021

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s recovery dashboard, there are 95 people in Greene County hospitals sick with COVID-19 today, December 1, 2021. Doctors are diagnosing an average of 65 people with COVID-19 every day in Greene County. According to the health department, 49.11% of people above five years old are vaccinated as of December 1, 2021.