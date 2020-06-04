Health department director encourages protesters to social distance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health director shared his thoughts to over 400 people gathering at protests in Springfield.

“While we’re concerned about COVID-19, we’re equally or even more concerned about the burdens of racism and oppression,” said Clay Goddard, the health department director.

According to Goddard, one thing protesters can do to protect themselves and others is gage how they are feeling before and after the demonstrations, and if you feel sick, don’t go to the protest.

A St. Louis County executive says they are now asking protesters who aren’t wearing masks, or not social distancing, to quarantine themselves.

Goddard says he doesn’t think that’s necessary here, but there are some things protesters can do to keep themselves safe.

“I noticed a lot of folks were wearing face coverings, so that’s a great start, right,” said Goddard. “And if it’s possible to maintain that physical distancing even with the face covering, it’s something people might want to consider.”

Goddard also recommended holding off on shaking hands and giving hugs.