Health Department confirms two more COVID-19 deaths in Springfield-Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says two more people have died of COVID-19 in the area.

One of the deaths was a man in his 70s. The other was a man in his 80s.

This brings the all-time COVID-19 death count in the Springfield-Greene County area to 46. The total for the month of September is now 16.

THE FOLLOWING IS A STATEMENT FROM THE GREENE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is saddened to announce the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Our community lost a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions and neither was associated with long-term care.

The Health Department extends our condolences to everyone impacted by these losses.

“These deaths and too many others are a sad reminder that COVID-19 is taking from us loved ones who had years ahead of them. Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm,” reiterated Director of Health Clay Goddard.

“Many of us live robust lives every day with the underlying health conditions that can make us more at risk to severe complications from this disease. We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks and washing our hands.”

