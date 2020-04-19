Health department clarifies COVID-19 workplace exposure is not a risk to the public

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — After the announcement of a COVID-19 exposure in a Greene County workplace, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is assuring the community that that specific exposure is not a risk to the public.

In a news conference yesterday, health department Director Clay Goddard said that one of the county’s seven new COVID-19 cases worked while they were sick. Now 65 of that patient’s coworkers are under a quarantine order.

Goddard did not reveal the place that patient works.

“In this case, we were able to get good information on all people who we had concerns for, who might have had contact with that positive case, and so I will not be releasing further details at this time,” Goddard said. “We only go public with notification if there is a threat to the general public. In this case, we were able to get good information on all people who we had concerns for, who might have had contact with that positive case, and so I will not be releasing further details at this time.”

Today the health department supported that decision, saying it has been transparent in notifying the public when there was a risk to the community, but in this case of this workplace exposure, the disease investigation found no risk to the public.

The health department says that everyone at risk from this workplace exposure has been contacted and quarantined.

Here are the latest numbers from the Greene County Health Department:

90 total cases of COVID-19

36 are active, and 46 patients have recovered

8 people have died

Statewide, there are 5,517 confirmed cases. 175 of those patients have died.