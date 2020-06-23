Health department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Greene County Health Department announced potential community exposures to COVID-19.

Before the individual was diagnosed, they visited the following places.

June 19: Worked in multiple areas at Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

June 19: Attended a baseball game at Meador Park Field 5 at 2500 S Fremont from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations at these times is at low risk for contracting the virus but should monitor their symptoms.