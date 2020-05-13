Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposure in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is notifying the public of potential exposure from someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

The case was showing symptoms while visiting the Walmart at 1923 E. Kearney on May 10 around 5 p.m.

“As we take steps to reopen our community, it is even more important for all of us to be staying at home while sick. When we do need to get out, we should be interacting with our environment as if we are sick or the people around us are sick.” Springfield-Greene County Health Department

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Anyone who was at this location on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

cough

fever

shortness of breath

chills

muscle pain

sore throat

A new loss of taste or smell

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.