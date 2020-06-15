Health department announces new community exposures to COVID-19 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says there have been new potential community exposures to COVID-19 due to three different individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The people with the virus visited the following locations:

Friday, June 5: IHOP at 3804 S Glenstone around 12 p.m.(two infectious and symptomatic, neither masked)

Saturday, June 6: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

The health department says people who were at these places at these times are at low risk but should still monitor their symptoms.

For a timeline of potential COVID-19 exposures in the last 14 days, click here.