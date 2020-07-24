Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Health Department announces community exposures in Taney County

Coronavirus
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced a list of community exposures to COVID-19 on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, these individuals visited the following locations:

  • Friday, July 17
    • 9:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at YMCA in Hollister (masked but not for class)
    • 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at VF Store (masked)
    • Harter House, unsure of time (masked)
  • Monday, July, 20
    • 12:00 p.m. at Lloyd’s Electric (masked)
    • 1:00 p.m. at O’Reilly’s (masked)
    • 10:00 a.m. at Sunfest (masked)

The Health Department is asking everyone to wear a face-covering or mask, follow social
distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick.

If you were at one of these locations at these times, the Health Department says you should monitor your symptoms.

For more information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544.

