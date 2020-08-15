Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Health Department announces 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Christian County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Christian County Health Department says it received 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past four days.

Christian County has a total of 458 cases of the virus with 426 confirmed, 32 probable and one death.

Between August 1 and 14, the Health Department says it received a total of 164 COVID-19 cases.

Since March 17, six Christian County residents remain hospitalized with three individuals on a ventilator.

The Health Department is asking individuals to wear a mask because it is possible to have COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties