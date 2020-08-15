Health Department announces 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Christian County Health Department says it received 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past four days.

Christian County has a total of 458 cases of the virus with 426 confirmed, 32 probable and one death.

Between August 1 and 14, the Health Department says it received a total of 164 COVID-19 cases.

Since March 17, six Christian County residents remain hospitalized with three individuals on a ventilator.

The Health Department is asking individuals to wear a mask because it is possible to have COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms.