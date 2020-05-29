Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new confirmed COVID-19 cases and potential public exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced six new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, May 28, 2020, and potential public exposures.

None of the new cases are clients of the Great Clips located at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave. So far 42 clients’ test results have come back and all have come back negative.

Here is a list of several potential exposures, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department:

Monday, May 18: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic between 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, May 21: Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E. Independence around 6 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

Friday, May 22: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

Saturday, May 23: Burlington at 3860 W Washita St. between 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

Sunday, May 24: Aldi at 421 E. Battlefield around 1 p.m. (symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, May 24: Target at 1825 E. Primrose around 5 p.m. (infectious, not masked)

According to the Health Department these individuals traveled to these locations prior to being diagnosed.

The Health Department states that anyone who traveled to the locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.