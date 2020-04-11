SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some health care workers are also dealing with furloughs.

While many are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, others are sidelined as elective procedures, diagnostics and appointments are postponed.

Because of this Mercy and Cox hospitals are re-assigning some workers to other areas.

Each hospital has also started support programs if re-deployment isn’t possible.

Mercy has a furlough pay program.

It will provide up to 80 hours of pay to workers who may be impacted.

A spokesperson says it typically only takes a couple of days for someone to be re-assigned to another area of the hospital.

The second program is a co-worker PTO bank.

Mercy workers can donate their personal time off days to the bank for those in transition to use.

CoxHealth says 285 employees have been furloughed, but 183 of those have been re-deployed to other positions in the system.

Cox hospital also created a $2.7 million extra ETO fund for employees facing time off of work.

And a $1 million healthcare heroes fund for employees’ work-related expenses.

For those on the front lines Cox was able to maintain annual raises.