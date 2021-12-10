Half the people older than 5 in Greene County are fully vaccinated

FILE – A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. In the early days of 2021, television screens were filled with images of people across the country getting shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared Friday that 50% of people in the county who are older than 5 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This comes as the Health Department and hospital leaders urge caution going into the holiday season since cases and hospitalizations are rising.

This comes as the Health Department and hospital leaders urge caution going into the holiday season since cases and hospitalizations are rising.

This screenshot shows the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Recovery Dashboard as of 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021

An average of 98 people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 daily in Greene County. The lowest 7-day average of cases in recent months was on November 6, with 35 cases per day. The average has been climbing steadily since then. 117 people are hospitalized on Friday afternoon. On November 17, there were 40 people in Springfield hospitals, the lowest number in recent months.

CoxHealth recently reopened its COVID-19 unit. Erik Frederick, Mercy hospital’s Chief Administrative Officer tweeted on Friday the hospital’s response team met this week to plan for an increase in hospitalizations. Steve Edwards, CoxHealth President and CEO, tweeted the hospital is forecasting as many as 122 patients next week.

The Omicron variant has been detected in Missouri, but has not been identified in the Springfield area. Researchers at the University of Missouri are testing wastewater to detect new variants of COVID-19 like Omicron.