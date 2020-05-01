Springfield gyms can reopen May 4, but yoga studios, other classes cannot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One gym owner is thankful to be able to operate again, but the owners of a yoga studio are frustrated with “Phase One”.

If you’re itching to get back into the gym and pump some iron in Greene County, you’ll be able to if you’re center is open on May 4.

However, those fitness classes you may be missing still won’t be in session.

Things like weights and other workout machines are good to go starting next week on a limited basis, but those facilities that are purely class-based are still going to be closed.

Paden Stringer closed his gym, Royal Barbell and Fitness, on March 17.

On Thursday he, like many others, got the news that they can re-open, and he had a meeting with his staff Friday on how to do it safely.

“I’ve already told them the extra precautions we’re going to be taking on top of the cleanliness that we already do. We pride ourselves on being one of the cleanest gyms in Springfield. Definitely, on top of that, we’ve literally every corner of the building – wash your hands, spray down equipment after use, six feet apart as you’re working out, no spotting. We don’t want people back spotting or things of that nature, trying to keep people separated,” Stringer says.

Normally, their gym would have classes for things like Crossfit and power-lifting, but those are prohibited under Phase One of Springfield-Greene County’s “Road to Recovery” Plan.

“We do have classes, so we’re trying to restructure some things,” Stinger says, adding that they are looking at only doing those on an individual basis.

Their capacity for their entire building will be right around 30 people at a time, and they plan on reopening on Monday, May 4.

Meanwhile, yoga studios and facilities that operate only through fitness classes find themselves in a difficult position.

At My Hot Yoga, Co-Owners Amanda Stehle and Alicia Epps were stunned Thursday when they heard they would have to stay closed for another month.

“We were preparing. We knew that we would have to change everything,” Epps says. “So we’re confused as to why gyms can open, but yoga studios and fitness classes can’t because in my opinion – I think we should all be grouped together in one category.”

The two owners – who are cousins – were preparing to safety measures of their own.

“We would have to eliminate towels, and rental mats, and things like that. They would have to bring their own. The only thing they would touch in the studio would be their mats, the door handles. We don’t use props or any of that,” says Stehle.

Now six weeks since closing, their wait will continue.

“I think there should be a choice, we don’t force our clients to come here,” Stehle says.

“It’s just been a very frustrating and heartbreaking situation to have to close our doors for six weeks, and to know that we’re going to have to go an additional x amount of weeks before we can open is really a damper on our business,” says Epps.

My Hot Yoga has been able to stay afloat with virtual classes for their members, but they feel like they are able to keep people just as safe as a gym would. If you’d like to become a member, you can do so by contacting them on their Facebook page, or at 417-888-0130.