Groomers forced to halt services during COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Groomers have had to halt their services offered completely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Barker Shoppe in Springfield says it’s a taking toll not only on employees but clients and their pets.

Maggie Floyd, the owner of the Barker Shoppe, says about half of her business before the COVID outbreak was dog grooming alone.

Now that that’s not allowed, doggy daycare and boarding is her only source of income, but with more people staying home and no one taking vacations, the need isn’t there.

“In the city of Springfield’s orders, that’s what it says is veterinary services and healthcare services to include boarding,” said Floyd. “So what would healthcare mean? As groomers, we look at that as healthcare.”

Floyd says vets and big corporations may still be allowed to groom, and she’s concerned that will cause her to lose clients.

The order states animal services are essential if it deals with their health, but when it comes to rescues or dogs on the streets, she thinks grooming is essential.

“The frustration with it is I see both sides, I see we want everyone to stay well and want everyone to stay home so we can get through this quicker,” said Floyd. “I do believe that grooming should be considered essential. There’s a lot of dogs out there that need it, whether they have skin conditions or the owner has allergies and require the dog to be done regularly. I also help rescue groups, so when we are bringing in dogs that are matted 3 inches matted that deep, we can’t let them suffer either.”

They say the best thing to do now is to go ahead and schedule your grooming for after the order is lifted on April 24th.

“I’m hoping that in two weeks, when were open again, we’re going to jump right back into it like nothing ever happened,” Floyd said.

That way, you don’t have to wait, and owners can rest easy knowing business will pick up again in a couple of weeks.