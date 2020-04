SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are 88 total COVID-19 cases but 45 of those cases have recovered in Green County according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department website as of 9:30 a.m., April 17.

The Health Department reports they have 35 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations remain the same at eight and 21.

