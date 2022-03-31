SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is transitioning towards an endemic approach to COVID-19, saying the virus is here to stay.

The announcement follows Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday saying the COVID-19 crisis is “over in the state of Missouri.”

In Wednesday’s statement, the Department of Health and Senior Services said the state will be moving towards what is dubbed an endemic recovery phase. Contact tracing will come to an end, and daily coronavirus figures will now be released weekly from the MDHHS.

Locally, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said their current operations align with MDHHS recommendations and will have no plans to shift operations.

“Moving to an endemic response does not mean that COVID-19 is gone or that there will not be future surges of the disease that require an elevated response,” SGCHD said in a press release.

The health department plans to continue monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in the community. Currently, Greene County is at a low community impact level per CDC guidelines. Residents are urged to continue getting vaccinated and to receive their booster dose as soon as they’re eligible.

More information on where you can get vaccinated in Greene County can be found at vaccine417.com.