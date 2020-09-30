Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Greene County resident dies from COVID-19, Health Department says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The individual who lost his life was a man in his 50s. 

The Health Department extends its condolences to everyone impacted by this loss. 

The Health Department also announced a correction to its previous COVID-19 death announcement:

The Health Department is also announcing a correction to a news release issued on Tuesday, September 29. It was stated that a man in his 80s who died from COVID-19 was associated with long-term care; he was not associated with long-term care. We sincerely apologize for the error.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Forty-seven COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September 2020. A total of 77 Greene County residents have died from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now