Greene County resident dies from COVID-19, Health Department says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces the death of a Greene County resident from COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The individual who lost his life was a man in his 50s.

The Health Department extends its condolences to everyone impacted by this loss.

The Health Department also announced a correction to its previous COVID-19 death announcement:

The Health Department is also announcing a correction to a news release issued on Tuesday, September 29. It was stated that a man in his 80s who died from COVID-19 was associated with long-term care; he was not associated with long-term care. We sincerely apologize for the error. Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Forty-seven COVID-19 deaths have been reported by the Health Department in September 2020. A total of 77 Greene County residents have died from the virus.