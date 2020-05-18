Greene County reports six new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting six cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed since Friday.

This weekend, two case results came back positive, and the department added four more positive case results on Monday afternoon. All six cases were reported on the department’s website Monday. The graph on the department’s website details when the cases first developed their symptoms, not when the case results come in.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be providing more details about the cases in the next few days. There are now 111 total cases and 16 active cases.

Health Department Director Clay Goddard mentioned last week in a city council lunch meeting, about reopening the city, that the county had had its lowest active case level since March 20th.

While members discussed phases to open the city, even more, he said people who are tested for COVID-19 are quarantined for 14 days.

“We know that that is the maximum incubation for this condition. Our practical experience with the condition though is that if people are going to develop symptoms, it’s typically presented itself here in five to seven days. I think that conservatively we can say that we’re going to have good data on any potential consequences in that 10-day window,” said Goddard.

Goddard also mentioned using 21 days to move into steps to reopening. He says that the period would give evidence of two incubation cycles.