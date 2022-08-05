GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The number of COVID-19 cases in Greene County has continued to decline since spiking early in July.

As of Thursday, August 4, Greene County sits at a 7-day average of 52.43 cases of COVID-19. With this decline, Greene County has also been recategorized as a medium community impact level by the CDC. During the June-July spike, Greene County had been categorized as high impact.

Much of the counties surrounding Greene have lowered impact levels as well. As of August 5, Dallas, Laclede, Camden, Webster, Christian, Lawrence, Barry, Stone, Texas, and Ozark are all at a low community impact level. Polk, Dade, Jasper, Wright and Douglas counties are all at a medium impact level, and Taney, Howell and Cedar counties all remain at a high impact level.

With the spike in cases over the month of July, Greene County also saw four more deaths related to COVID-19, and one death in June.

These five deaths come after no deaths were reported by Springfield-Greene County Health Department in May.

as of August 2, there are currently 73 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Greene County, the most patients hospitalized since March 2, 2022. Eleven of those patients are in critical care.

Per the CDC, 57.5% of Greene County has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an uptick of over four percent since nearly a month ago.

For more information on coronavirus in Greene County, you can visit the health department’s website.