SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As of August 12, Greene County was recategorized as a low impact level of COVID-19, per the Center for Disease Control.

At the same time, cases of COVID-19 haven’t fully fallen back down from the slight spike seen in July.

In April, Greene County saw the lowest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first began, when it dropped below an average of nine cases. But from May to June cases once again trended upwards, maxing out at an average of about 90 cases.

Along with the rise in cases, Greene County also saw a rise in hospitalizations. On August 2 the county recorded 73 hospitalizations related to COVID-19. During this time Greene County had fallen from high impact to medium impact levels.

Now two weeks later, as of August 15, Greene County is averaging 58.6 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, with 43 patients hospitalized. Seven patients are currently in critical care.

While cases and hospitalizations remain higher than they were in April, Greene County has declined far enough back down in both average cases and hospitalizations to be categorized at a low community impact level of COVID-19. More information on community impact levels can be found on the CDC’s website.

50.2% of Greene County has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, per the CDC.

For more information on coronavirus in Greene County, you can visit the health department’s website.