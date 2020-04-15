Greene County Leaders Discuss Future of “Stay At Home” Order

SPRINGFIELD — The “Stay at Home” order is technically set to expire April 25, but things won’t go straight back to normal.

As of this writing, Springfield and Greene County are 11 days away from the expiration of their “Stay at Home” order.

Health Department Director Clay Goddard says that our number of cases and recoveries are a good sign, but there is still work to be done before the next steps are announced.

At the County’s press conference, Goddard gave the update that so far, there have been 80 cases, 8 deaths, 38 recoveries, and approximately 2,400 tests conducted.

“I am very much encouraged that our numbers seem to be moving in the right direction, but this isn’t the time to declare ‘mission accomplished,'” says Goddard.

Right now, the Health Department is discussing what that next phase will look like once the Greene County order is expired.

“This week we are, and will continue to meet with community leaders across a variety of sectors as we look to build a strategy for the next phase of our community’s response and recovery from COVID-19. As we prepare for moving into a recovery phase, we recognize that we must have good data to drive our decision making,” Goddard says.

That data is crucial, and Goddard says updates in testing, and loosening the restrictions for who can be tested will help them get it.

“The previous criteria at the mobile test site required that there be multiple symptoms – for example – a cough and a fever. We’ve relaxed that now so that only 1 symptom needs to be exhibited to be qualified for that testing,” Goddard explains.

You will still need a doctor’s referral, but Goddard says an increase in testing will give them more data to determine what the next move will be.

Until then, leaders indicate that staying the course with physical distancing will provide a better outcome.

“Ignoring the practices that got us to this encouraging moment only puts us at risk of going right back to where we started as a community. This means continuing to stay at home, and finding the right phased-out approach to coming out of these orders,” says Goddard.

Springfield’s Director of Civic Engagement said that any type of “re-opening” will come in phases.

The State ‘Stay at Home’ order expires on April 24, and the local stay home order for Springfield and Greene County expires April 25.