Greene County leaders announce first phase of reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City and county leaders have announced phase one of opening businesses with limiting occupancy.

The city has detailed a formula to determine the maximum number of people in a business.

According to a press release,

“All other previously deemed non-essential businesses and any business engaged in retail sales or personal care services to the public must limit the number of customers in any particular business or retail location at any one time to a maximum of:

The result of the total square feet of that part of the building devoted to the subject business divided by 30 times 25% for locations with a square footage less than 10,000 square feet = Maximum number of people allowed.

Example: 2,500 total square feet / 30 X .25 = 20 people.

Businesses with a square footage of 10,000 square feet or more should divide the square feet of that part of the building devoted to the subject business by 30 times 10% = Maximum number of people allowed.

For dining establishments that offer indoor or outdoor seating, the maximum number of customers allowed in any particular indoor or outdoor location is determined by dividing the square footage of the indoor or outdoor dining area by 30 X .25.”

Phase one of recovery businesses allowed to reopen:

Personal Care Services (Hair and nail stylists, estheticians, massage therapists, etc.) Require employees to wear masks while providing services for which physical distancing is not possible and must require customers, to the extent possible while receiving the service, to wear a mask or other facial cover.

Religious Facilities May conduct “drive-in” services, at which participants gather in their vehicles and participate in the service together by remote means provided that: Motor vehicles are parked in every other parking spot or at least 9 feet apart. Participants do not interact physically with clergy, staff, or participants in other vehicles. No one exits a vehicle at any time while at the service. Participants, clergy, and staff remain at least 6 feet apart from one another at all times, except participants that are part of the same household. Restrooms are closed except for emergencies.

Child Care Programs Must follow the social distancing provisions; must be carried out in stable groups, preferably with 10 or fewer (“stable” means that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day) Children must not change from one group to another; and if more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group must be in a separate room. Groups must not mix with each other; and child care providers must remain solely with one group of children.



Businesses not allowed to open:

Entertainment, movies, concerts and other live performances, dancing, billiards and pool;

Exhibitions and museums;

Contact sports, fitness or other classes, playgrounds;

Religious services except as permitted below;

Conferences and seminars;

Bars, nightclubs and brewery taprooms.

These businesses are not allowed to open, the city says, because these places enhance the risk of spreading the disease.

“According to the orders, public gatherings of more than 15 people are prohibited. Daily operations of a business are not considered a public gathering, unless the main outcome of their activities brings people together in a common area for an extended period of time,” the City of Springfield says.

The news release is available at the City of Springfield’s website.

The road to recovery order was drafted up by using the state and federal guidelines as well as advice from the Mayor, County Commission, Health Director, businesses, and faith communities.