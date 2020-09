GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Jail has a total of 33 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, Sept. 14.

The last report from the jail said there were 45 inmates with the virus.

Public information officer Jason Winston says 38 inmates are displaying symptoms of the virus, the jail is awaiting five test results for inmates.

So far, 94 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 16 staff members with the virus, Winston says they are waiting on five test results.