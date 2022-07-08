SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield is now at a high impact level of COVID-19 according to the Center for Disease Control.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said this new categorization indicates the community and local hospitals are experiencing COVID-19 at a higher rate than weeks prior.

Just last Friday, the day these impact levels are updated each week, Greene County was raised to a medium impact level.

With a high impact level, it is now recommended by the CDC to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities if you are at a high risk for severe disease.

This recommendation is in addition to all previous recommendations, which include staying up to date on all vaccines and boosters, getting tested if exposed to COVID-19 or show any symptoms, maintaining improved ventilation in indoor spaces and to consider masking if at high risk for severe disease or are in frequent contact with anybody who is high risk.

Along with Greene County, many surrounding counties have had their impact levels raised as well. Polk, Dade, Jasper and Wright county are all at high impact level. Lawrence, Christian, Stone, Webster, Dallas, Taney, Ozark, Laclede and several others in Southwest Missouri have been elevated to a medium impact level.

Greene County is currently experiencing an average of just under 80 daily cases of COVID-19 as of July 7, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department website.

As of July 5, 73 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 10 patients receiving critical care, 16 more hospitalizations from COVID-19 than last Friday, July 1.

Per the CDC, just under 53% of Greene County residents eligible for the Coronavirus vaccine are fully vaccinated. That’s about 14% less in Greene County who are fully vaccinated than the national average.