Greene County Health Department says they need to have a thoughtful plan of reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Clay Goddard, Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, talked about the next phase of Greene County reopening businesses.

Goddard said though he realized what they asked everyone to do was hard they need to have a thoughtful plan.

He pointed at the 1918 Spanish flu in St. Louis where they moved too quickly and saw a spike in death.

“This is not over, we have not solved COVID-19,” Goddard said. “It’s not cured, there’s still an illness with no treatment, no vaccine and that we don’t have immunity to. It’s going to continue to stalk us and we must remain vigilant.”

Goddard said there has been a seven case increase in Greene County in the last two days. He also mentioned there have been 88 total cases in Greene County and 1,696 people have been tested.