Greene County Health Department announces 12 new deaths COVID-19 deaths, total COVID deaths surpasses 100

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During a Springfield city briefing, Springfield-Greene County Health Director, Clay Goddard, announced several COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

During the briefing, he said the Health Department is reporting 12 COVID-19 deaths for the day with all these individuals being associated with long-term care facilities.

This marks 24 deaths so far in Oct. 2020 and brings Greene County’s total COVID-19 deaths up to 101, according to Goddard.

You can watch the full briefing below:

This is a developing story.