GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County is now classified as a medium impact level for COVID-19 according to the CDC which measures community levels of the disease.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the classification comes as the county reaches the end of the omicron variant surge with a large drop in cases.

Three metrics are used by the CDC to measure community impact levels:

Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days

Percent of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days

Cases and hospitalizations will be continued to be monitored by the CDC and provide impact assessments over time.