Graph shows social distancing is working in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Social distancing is working here in Greene County.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, Clay Goddard presented a graph at the city council lunch.

It shows COVID-19 cases in Greene County.

The blue line shows where the Health Department believes we are now.

And the orange line shows where the Health Department thinks we would be if the city and county hadn’t taken any protective measures.

Goddard says this chart leads him to believe that the precautions taken so far have caused a dampening effect on the spread of COVID-19 without those actions we might be closer to the orange trajectory.