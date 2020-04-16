Governor to decide soon on reopening Missouri businesses

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he’s close to deciding whether to reopen the state economy, which has been largely frozen due to the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor was among the last to impose a statewide stay-at-home order. It went into effect April 6 and runs through April 24, and has often stressed his desire to get business reopened and people back to work.

He said during his news conference Wednesday that the state is preparing “to be able to move the economy forward.” He said he’ll be able to say more “in the near future.”

The state’s death toll from the virus has risen to 153.